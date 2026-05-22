PMRDA plans four new link roads to ease Hinjewadi IT Park traffic congestion

Pune: To tackle the worsening traffic congestion in the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park at Hinjewadi, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has proposed the development of four new link roads connecting key stretches in and around the IT hub. To tackle the worsening traffic congestion in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park at Hinjewadi, PMRDA proposes development of four new link roads connecting key stretches in and around the IT hub. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The move is expected to reduce travel time and provide alternative routes for thousands of daily commuters, officials said.

The PMRDA has initiated plans to develop four connector roads linking major routes in the Hinjewadi-Maan-Marunji-Wakad belt. The authority has already submitted land acquisition proposals for the projects to the district collector’s office. Construction work will commence after the acquisition process is completed, officials said.

Among the proposed projects is the widening and development of the Mhalunge–Hinjewadi Phase-I road, which currently has a width of seven metres. The road will be expanded to 24 metres and developed over a length of 2.2 kilometres.

Another major connector will link Surya Hospital, Thakar Vasti and Maan Gaothan. The proposed 24-metre-wide road will stretch 3.74 kilometres and is expected to provide an important alternative route for commuters travelling between Hinjewadi and nearby residential areas.

PMRDA has also proposed the development of the Marunji–Shani Mandir Wakad road, which will be 24 metres wide and approximately 3.25 kilometres long. In addition, a 36-metre-wide road connecting Nande and Maan will be developed over a distance of around 1.5 kilometres.

“Traffic pressure on the main roads in Hinjewadi IT Park has increased significantly. PMRDA has therefore undertaken the development of alternative routes. Four connector roads linking the major roads within the IT park area have been proposed, and land acquisition proposals have already been submitted to the district collector’s office. Work on the roads will begin once the acquisition process is completed,” said Shivprasad Bagdi, Chief Engineer, PMRDA.