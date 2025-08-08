PMRDA plans new roads to ease Hinjewadi traffic

To address persistent traffic congestion and civic issues in the Hinjewadi IT hub and surrounding areas, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is pushing forward with plans to develop a new road network. On Thursday, PMRDA Metropolitan commissioner Yogesh Mhase met with farmers at the Aundh office to discuss land acquisition for the proposed infrastructure projects. On Thursday, PMRDA Metropolitan commissioner Yogesh Mhase met with farmers at the Aundh office to discuss land acquisition for the proposed infrastructure projects. (HT PHOTO)

Villagers from Hinjewadi and Maan have raised strong objections to PMRDA’s plan for a 32-metre-wide road through the village (Gaothan) area. In a recent Gram Sabha meeting, they passed a resolution demanding that the width be restricted to 24 metres. The villagers have warned that they will approach the courts if their concerns are not addressed. In response, PMRDA organised Thursday’s meeting to engage directly with local stakeholders.

Mhase assured the farmers that the land acquisition process would be conducted with full transparency and in coordination with the affected parties. “No farmer will incur losses. The acquisition will be carried out while protecting the rights of landowners and ensuring they receive proper compensation,” he said. He further noted that farmers who voluntarily consent to land acquisition will be eligible for 25% additional compensation from the government.

The proposed road network is designed to alleviate traffic congestion in Hinjewadi and improve overall urban mobility in the region.

During the meeting, Mhase outlined various land acquisition models, including direct purchase, consent purchase, Transfer of Development Rights (TDR), and incentive Floor Space Index (FSI). He also addressed farmers’ queries and concerns regarding compensation and legal procedures.

Ganesh Jambhulkar, Sarpanch of Hinjewadi, said, “We met with the PMRDA commissioner and discussed the road-widening issue. They understood our concerns and demands. On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is expected to meet with PMRDA officials and villagers. We hope he will help find a solution.”

TDR benefits for affected farmers

In a written appeal, the PMRDA commissioner informed farmers that those affected by the land acquisition process in Hinjewadi, Maan, and Marunji will be eligible for TDR benefits. Key road alignments covered under the plan include Pandav Nagar to Maan Gaothan to Phase 3 (T Junction), Laxmi Chowk to Padmabhushan Chowk to Wipro Circle, Mezzanine to Laxmi Chowk and Laxmi Chowk to Marunji. Shindevasti to Jagtap Chowk (Kasarsai Road), Madhuban Hotel (PMC limits) to Shivaji Chowk