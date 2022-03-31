PMRDA seeks IFC finance for proposed flyover at University chowk
PUNE Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), an institution of the World Bank, to provide loan for the proposed flyover at University chowk on Ganeshkhind road.
PMRDA commissioner Suhas Diwase said, “IFC will provide counselling, study of infrastructural facilities, project capacity development and project-wise financial assistance. As the flyover at University chowk was an obstruction for metro elevated line, it was demolished and PMRDA plans a multilevel flyover at the spot.”
-
State lifts curbs, but authorities had already stopped taking action in Pune
The Maharashtra government on Thursday withdrew all restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic in Pune and have made masks optional. However, even before the decision was announced, the authorities had stopped taking action against violators. In March, Pune Municipal Corporation had not registered a single complaint against violators. Health minister, Rajesh Tope added that wearing masks would be voluntary. Assistant health chief at the PMC health department, Dr Sanjeev Wavare said that no fines were collected in March.
-
AIIMS student accuses seniors of harassing him
A first-year student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday accused his seniors of ragging and harassing him for allegedly wearing a cap instead of a turban before he went missing from the campus, prompting the institute to file a police complaint to trace his whereabouts. No complaint was filed with the district police or the college management by the student or his parents on Thursday.
-
Centre tightens rules for surrender of environmental clearances
Mumbai: In a first, the union environment ministry has laid down a standard operating procedure for project proponents hoping to surrender environmental clearances for projects that failed to take off. The procedure was laid down in an office memorandum (OM) dated March 28, a copy of which has been seen by the Hindustan Times.
-
Sonbhadra DM suspended over allegations of 'corruption'
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended Sonbhadra District Magistrate T K Shibu, who is facing allegations of corruption related to mining in the district and laxity during election duty, according to official sources. The UP government in a statement said, "The Sonbhadra district magistrate has been suspended for irregularities while discharging his duty and for laxity in resolving issues related to the public." Chandra Vijay Singh has been made the new DM of Sonbhadra.
-
Maha mulling rollback of its decision to allot flats to legislators
Mumbai: After widespread criticism, the state government is mulling a rollback of its decision to give low-cost Mhada flats to legislators. State housing minister Jitendra Awhad had on March 24 announced that 300 flats are being built in Goregaon on a plot owned by Mhada for the legislators elected from outside Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Following widespread criticism, the housing minister had clarified that the flats will not be free and will cost ₹70 lakh.
