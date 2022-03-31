PMRDA seeks IFC finance for proposed flyover at University chowk

PUNE Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), an institution of the World Bank, to provide loan for the proposed flyover at University chowk on Ganeshkhind road.

PMRDA commissioner Suhas Diwase said, “IFC will provide counselling, study of infrastructural facilities, project capacity development and project-wise financial assistance. As the flyover at University chowk was an obstruction for metro elevated line, it was demolished and PMRDA plans a multilevel flyover at the spot.”