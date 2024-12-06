PMRDA suspends road possession, leaves builders & property owners in the lurch

PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has suspended the process of road possession, leaving builders and property owners in a state of uncertainty. The decision, communicated verbally without any formal documentation, has created widespread confusion and halted multiple housing projects, especially in Wagholi, Undri and Pisoli. PMRDA has suspended the process of road possession, leaving builders and property owners in a state of uncertainty. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

With the generation of transfer of development rights (TDR) grinding to a halt, developers who rely upon TDR for compensatory- land/monetary benefits can no longer proceed, causing delays in completion of projects. Landowners have lost their ability to take possession of roads and utilise the associated carpet area, worsening the situation. Furthermore, the PMRDA policy now requires road possession as a prerequisite for obtaining final occupancy certificates for completed buildings without which, builders cannot hand over homes to buyers. Several developers have already submitted applications for road possession but their requests remain unprocessed, stalling many projects in the bargain. Both developers and homebuyers are urging the PMRDA to find a way out of this impasse to restore confidence and allow projects to move forward without further delay.

Sharad Patil, senior official of the town planning department of the PMRDA, said, “The process has been suspended. In a recent meeting, it has been decided to formulate a policy for acquisition of land and provide FSI (floor space index) and TDR.”

Civic activist Sudhir Kulkarni said, “The PMRDA suspending the process of road possession, is being communicated verbally without any formal written orders. Due to this, both the generation of TDR and FSI, and taking possession of roads and using their carpet area has stopped.”

“The final occupancy certificates cannot be issued unless the entire road is taken into possession. It has affected builders and residents. Developers cannot hand over ready flats to owners due to lack of occupancy certificates of buildings,” Kulkarni said.