PMRDA to power Pune towards sustainable urbanisation

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will be creating an urban planning model for integrated industrial township in Khed to work towards sustainable development goals.

The International Urban and Regional Cooperation Programme (IURC), the PMRDA and the City of Karlsruhe, Germany signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at PMRDA’s Akurdi office on May 31, to build relationships and promote concrete cooperation on sustainable urban development and innovation from 2021-2023 customised to the needs of Pune Metropolitan Region.

Funded by the European Union, the IURC programme aims to promote multi-city cooperation on sustainable urban development and to build partnerships between EU and non-EU cities. Participating local governments will be enabled to implement pilot projects engaging research, civil society and business partners.

Vivek Kharwadkar, metropolitan planner, PMRDA said, “This engagement will help to realise sustainable development goals, where under this programme we will have visibility to the best practices in urban areas in different European cities. The IURC will be the connecting partner to create a broad framework.”

During the signing, the Commissioner of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Suhas Diwase, the Lord Mayor of the City of Karlsruhe, Frank Mentrup, the counsellor of the European Union in India, Kamilla Kristensen Rai and the IURC country coordinator, Panagiotis Karamanos were present.

The MoU between PMRDA and IURC encourages long-term collaboration, country visits, mutual exchange of know-how and information, participation in thematic events, creation of networks, identification of best practices, as well as cooperation with cities in Europe, India and Asia.

This collaboration will span varied themes such as circular economy, nature-based solutions, urban planning, mobility and transport, tourism and heritage, business and innovation etc.

Diwase, said “This provides the opportunity to PMRDA to obtain global exposure to tackle local issues. Vision as well as action is required towards sustainable growth of the region.”