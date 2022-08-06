PMRDA to reassess seven old proposals for Mahalunge-Maan town planning scheme

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will be reassessing seven old proposals for the Mahlunge-Maan town planning scheme, which had been approved by the committee in 2019. There has been no progress on the scheme for the last two-and-a-half years.

“In September 2019, we had invited expression of interest (EoI) and seven are feasible while five are non-feasible as per the PMRDA committee. Now, we have again asked those seven parties whether they are still willing to invest in the project or not and we are yet to receive a response from them,” said Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector in charge of town planning schemes, PMRDA.

“Once we receive a reply from them, we will take further decisions. As two-and-a-half years have passed since that development plan was published, people must have carried out recalculation of their plots,” said Jagtap. “We have not invited any new proposals and we have not taken any decision on inviting new proposals. We are waiting for a response from those behind the old proposals,” Jagtap added.

The foundation stone of the Mahlunge-Maan town planning scheme was laid on November 15, 2018, by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to the PMRDA’s initial plans, the town planning scheme was to cover an area of 250 hectare, the estimated cost was Rs640 crore, and it was expected to be completed in three years. It was also said that the scheme would attract Rs21,300 crore in investments. The town planning scheme was initiated by a group of citizens with a minimum 100 acre of land who wanted to develop it as a town with the help of the PMRDA. According to PMRDA guidelines, the proposed land has to be 10 km from the boundaries of the areas belonging to both corporations (PMC and PCMC), 3 km from the boundaries of areas under municipal councils, and 3 km from the boundaries of areas under the MIDC.

“Two years of Covid-19 hit the projects badly due to which the schemes did not work out the way they were planned. We are hopeful that work on the town planning projects will start soon,” said Jagtap.