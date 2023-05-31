PMRDA writes to PMC to complete 24x7 water project work on Metro line 3 to ease traffic

PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Authority (PMRDA) has written to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to complete the reinstatement work of the 24x7 water supply project at Pashan, Aundh and Balewadi areas to address traffic concerns here.

Traffic due to the ongoing road work near Rural Pune department on Pashan NDA road in Pune on Wednesday. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT)

Commuters have complained that they have to spend more time on these stretches due to traffic congestion.

Rinaj Pathan, superintendent engineer of PMRDA Metro line-3, said, “We have written to PMC to complete 24x7 water works on the Metro route as early as possible. At present, PMC is carrying out work at Pashan and Balewadi junctions.”

Shivraj Sanas, a resident of Bavdhan, said, “There are traffic jams on Ganeshkhind road due to PMRDA Metro work. Besides that, PMC has dug up Pashan road for laying 24x7 water pipeline from Pune rural police office to Abhimanshree Society road. Both agencies should coordinate for better work and minimum inconvenience to people.”

Due to PMRDA Metro work, traffic coming from Ganeshkhind Road and going straight to Aundh have three alternate routes- vehicles can go on Pashan road, take a right at Sinhagad Gate of Pune rural police and take a right on Baner Road to come to University Square to go to Aundh; from Pashan Road take right on Abhimanshree Society Road and reach University square and from Pashan Road take right on Abhimanshree Society Road and then take left to Baner Phata and take the route via Sarja Hotel and Croma or ITI Road and Parihar Chowk.

Currently, PMC is carrying out work on the diversion route such as Pashan road and near Abhimanshree Society.

Nandkumar Jagtap, superintendent engineer, water supply department of PMC, who is handling the 24x7 water project, said, “Work is underway at Pashan, Aundh and Balewadi areas. It is on the PMRDA Metro route as well as nearby the diversion route. We are trying to complete work as early as possible.”

Sumit Yadav, junior engineer of PMRDA Metro, said, “PMC is carrying out work on water project near the National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR) and MITCON Institute. There is traffic congestion here due to the ongoing work. The traffic police have also sent a letter to us due to incomplete work.”

