POCSO court convicts man for sexually harassing 15-year-old girl

A Special POCSO court on January 23 convicted a man for sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl, under Section 354-A of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The accused was sentenced to simple imprisonment under Section 235(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The accused is also facing trial for offences including assault, criminal intimidation, and additional charges under Sections 354, 323, 504 and 506 of the IPC, along with Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

According to the prosecution, the victim’s mother runs a grocery shop beside Masani Temple in the city. On October 3, 2021, she found her daughter distressed and learned that over the previous eight days, the accused had repeatedly harassed her at the shop, physically molested her, and threatened her not to tell anyone.

The mother and her husband confronted the accused, who allegedly abused and assaulted them. Fearing social stigma, they initially lodged a non-cognizable complaint for assault but did not report the sexual harassment.

On October 20, 2021, the accused allegedly continued his harassment outside the shop. The next day, on October 21, 2021, the mother then approached Vishrantwadi police, who registered an FIR for sexual harassment, assault, and related offences, and arrested the accused the next day.