Police arrest criminal for opening fire on jewellers in Shirur

ByNadeem Inamdar
Feb 02, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Pune rural police crime branch has arrested an externed accused for attempt to loot a jewellery shop by opening fire at its owners at Shirur main market on January 28

Pune: The Pune rural police crime branch has arrested an externed accused for attempt to loot a jewellery shop by opening fire at its owners at Shirur main market on January 28. According to the police, Sharad Bansi Mallav (24) of Kasi Ali in Shirur had opened fire from his pistol at the jewellers identified as Ashok Kolte and Bhika Eknath Pandit when the duo was closing their shop at around 8.30 pm.

Pune rural police crime branch has arrested an externed accused for attempt to loot a jewellery shop by opening fire at its owners at Shirur main market on January 28. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune rural police crime branch has arrested an externed accused for attempt to loot a jewellery shop by opening fire at its owners at Shirur main market on January 28. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pandit resisted Mallav’s bid to rob the jewellery shop when the latter attacked him with the pistol butt.

The police have booked Mallav under Sections 307, 398, 324 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Ankit Goyal, superintendent of police (rural), said, “Based on CCTV camera footages we formed teams and nabbed the accused from Sinhagad forest area. Three pistols, two live cartridges and a motorcycle estimated to be totally worth 1.25 lakh were seized from his possession. Mallav’s partner Sagar alias Bablu Dattatreya Sonalkar (23) of Dhayari was injured when we went to apprehend the accused and will be arrested soon following medical recovery.”

Mallav has at least seven criminal cases lodged against him in Pune and Ahmednagar districts. He was externed for one year from Parner and Srigona talukas, according to the police.

