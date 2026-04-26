...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Police bust 18 crore gold fraud, arrest shop manager, accomplices

The fraud was carried out at a well-known jewellery shop located on Laxmi Road for the last one year

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 03:50 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
Advertisement

The Pune police anti-extortion squad (unit 2) has uncovered a gold fraud case worth nearly 18 crore, arresting a jewellery shop manager and his accomplices for allegedly cheating the owner.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and multiple teams were formed to track down the suspects. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The main accused has been identified as Prashant Kantilal Barmecha, 61, of Shantinagar Society in Kondhwa, who was working as a manager at the jewellery shop. His associates have been identified as Ramakant Mahadev Parale, 62, and Maheshwari Ramakant Parale, 22, of Kedgaon in Ahilyanagar district. Search is underway for another woman accused, the mother of Maheshwari. The trio was taken into custody on Friday, police said.

The fraud was carried out at a well-known jewellery shop located on Laxmi Road for the last one year. According to the police, the crime came to light during an internal audit conducted by the jeweller in March 2026, which revealed a significant shortage of gold stock and cash. Police said the accused misused their access to the establishment and systematically diverted gold and valuables. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and multiple teams were formed to track down the suspects.

 
pune police
Home / Cities / Pune / Police bust 18 crore gold fraud, arrest shop manager, accomplices
Home / Cities / Pune / Police bust 18 crore gold fraud, arrest shop manager, accomplices
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.