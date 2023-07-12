Pune rural police arrest 3, claim to solve 18 robbery cases

The Pune rural police claimed to have solved 18 robbery cases after they busted an inter-district robbery gang and arrested three persons, said officials on Wednesday.

The Pune rural police claimed to have solved 18 robbery cases after they busted an inter-district robbery gang and arrested three persons. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials, there has been a rise in robbery, house break in cases in Pune rural and Ahmednagar district. To nab the culprits, seven teams were formed.

Accused have been identified as Ajay Ullasya Kale, resident of Khadus in Ahmednagar district, Ganesh Suresh Bhosale, resident of Walunj in Beed district and Kiran Bhausaheb Bedre, 33 from Walunj in Ahmednagar district, who purchased stolen golden ornaments from the accused. Other booked accused include Pavalya alias Deva Kailas Kale, Tushar alias Vishal Kailas Kale, Sharad Kailas Kale all residents of Kadus in Ahmednagar district.

Police seized 294 grams of stolen gold ornaments from accused worth of ₹17,64,000.

Officials said that they acted on a tip-off and arrested accused Ajay Kale on July 4. During interrogation he confessed his involvement in many house break-in and robbery cases. He only shared whereabouts of Ganesh Bhosale on July 11, after which he was arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During interrogation of both the accused it was revealed that the accused sold gold ornaments to third accused Bedre and arrested him later.

Accused were produced in court on Wednesday, where they granted police custody till July 15. Police claimed that, by arresting accused they have solved 18 robbery, house break-in, theft cases registered in Pune and Ahmednagar district and search for other accused is underway.