Police bust inter-state cyber fraud racket 

A man aspiring to be a Bollywood actor was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for handling mule account holders’ networks and facilitating payment systems for cybercriminals. The accused has been identified as Sambidhkumar Nayak (22) alias Sam David from Odhisha, who was arrested on January 23. Following his arrest and further probe, police arrested Shubham Mohan Londhe, Professor alias Himanshu Kumar Ganesh Thakur, Rajansh Singh Santosh Singh, Gaurav Anil Kumar Sharma, and Ankush Ramrao More. The six arrests have led to significant progress in dismantling this cybercrime network. These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into cybercrime activities involving mule accounts linked to international masterminds. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the police, the arrested accused were involved in providing bank accounts used in cyber fraud operations internationally. These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into cybercrime activities involving mule accounts linked to international masterminds.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode, the prime accused, Sam alias David, had been contacting account holders across India via Telegram for the past two years. These accounts were then provided to the primary suspect based in Cambodia.

The breakthrough came when a cybercrime team from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police investigated a share trading cyberfraud case registered earlier this month, in which the victim lost ₹7.6 lakh on the promise of high returns. During the initial probe, they identified Shubham Londhe (24) from Chikhali as a suspect handling several mule accounts.

The tip-off suggested that Londhe was involved in providing bank accounts for cybercrimes. Upon interrogation, Londhe revealed that he had given the accounts to Sam alias David, as per the police.

The police seized nine mobile phones, one tablet, and ten chequebooks.

The investigation revealed that Sam David, using at least 20 different phone numbers, had his primary base in Goa and was frequently travelling across India. Further investigation showed that he had booked at least seven hotel rooms in various locations in Pune for the mule account holders, and further investigation is on, DCP Doiphode said. (with agency inputs)