Police complaint to be lodged against Euro School, Undri

PUNE After a day-long inquiry and meeting with the officials of the Euro School in Undri area, the education department officials on Tuesday, sent a letter to the Pune education officer instructing to lodge a police complaint and appoint an administrator over the school administration
The decision comes after a parent was manhandled by a female security guard at Euro School on April 4. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 11:17 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

After a day-long inquiry and meeting with the officials of the Euro School in Undri area, the education department officials on Tuesday, sent a letter to the Pune education officer instructing to lodge a police complaint and appoint an administrator over the school administration.

The decision comes after a parent was manhandled by a female security guard at Euro School on April 4. This is the first time that such stringent action is taken against any school by the state education department.

“On Tuesday, our officials visited the school for an inquiry meeting as we had to submit a report regarding cancellation of its permission to state the education department. After the inquiry, we sent a letter to Pune education officer, to lodge a police complaint against the school regarding the manhandling of parents,” said Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education Pune.

“We have also instructed to appoint an administrator for the school after a detailed inquiry has been done. We will submit reports on cancellation soon. Meanwhile, the school administration has readmitted the students who were asked to leave. They will rejoin from Wednesday,” added Ukirde.

