Police, Crime Branch arrest three for murder in Kondhwa

The Kondhwa police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a person at Parsi Maidan in Kondhwa on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Shahnawaz alias Bablu Munir Syed (55), a resident of Tahir Heights, Bhagyodaya Nagar in Kondhwa, who was hacked to death at around 10.30 am on December 4 by the accused. According to the police, the accused committed the crime due to a financial dispute with the victim.

According to the police, the accused committed the crime due to a financial dispute with the victim. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Javed Khan, Saddam Sheikh, and Sahil Sheikh, who were arrested by the Kondhwa police in association with crime branch unit 5.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

While searching for the accused in the Kondhwa area, Vikas Margale and Jaydev Bhosale, police officers of the crime branch, got information that a person had been waiting in a suspicious manner near an under-construction building in Pisoli. The clue that he was likely to have committed a crime led to the investigation team arresting the person, later identified as Javed Khan, who was hiding on the terrace of the building behind the Dharmawat petrol pump in Pisoli.

“During interrogation, Javed confessed to having killed Shahnawaz with his accomplices. To settle their financial disputes, the trio called Shahnawaz at Parsi Maidan, made him drink alcohol, and stabbed him multiple times on his body, leading to his death. Further investigation in this case is being conducted to find out more details,” senior police inspector (SPI) Santosh Sonawane said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}