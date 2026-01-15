Police flying squad seize ₹1 lakh cash, suspected election material from two SUVs in Yewalewadi

Pune: The flying squad of Pune police seized ₹1 lakh in cash along with election-related material from two vehicles in Yewalewadi on Tuesday night. Pune police flying squad seized ₹1 lakh in cash along with election-related material from two vehicles in Yewalewadi on Tuesday night. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to Yewalewadi police, the action was taken on January 13, around 9 pm, near Badhe Steel, Khadi Machine Chowk, within the limits of Yewalewadi police station.

Acting on the tip-off, the flying squad constituted for the PMC elections was alerted and immediately rushed to the spot. During the operation, the squad found two suspicious vehicles parked at the location.

Upon checking one of the vehicles, the flying squad recovered two bundles of ₹500 currency notes, amounting to a total of ₹1 lakh in cash. The cash was seized on suspicion of being linked to election-related activities, officials said.

The other car was later brought to the Yewalewadi police station and opened for inspection on January 14. During the search, the flying squad recovered several items suspected to be election material. These included a brown box, voter lists, 225 white empty envelopes and 80 brown -coloured empty envelopes, 21 small books, eight large sized books and 12 pamphlets.

Police said a panchnama has been prepared in the case, and further action is being initiated after formally informing the concerned election authorities through the flying squad, as per election protocols.