Police identify 4 “black spots” along killer stretch leading to Navale bridge

PUNE The Pune police have identified four “black spots” along a 3.5-km stretch from the new Katraj tunnel to the Navale bridge chowk.

The black spots are where regular accidents are happening, in this case, since 2014, a total of 56 people have lost their lives on this stretch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the information released by the police department, the four black spots identified are – the turn at Dari Pul bridge, the Swami Narayan temple chowk, the Narhe selfie point and the Navale bridge chowk.

Last week, three accidents at different points on this stretch left three people dead and several injured.

“We have identified four of these black spots where accidents regularly happen. Many drivers of heavy vehicles, to save fuel, switch off the engine and roll down the slope in neutral gear, where the vehicle then becomes difficult to control,” senior inspector Devidas Gheware of the Sinhgad road police station.

“The Dari Pul bridge turn is so sharp that it can lead to an accident. At the Swami Narayan temple chowk the service road uneven so two-wheeler riders cannot judge it,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are working on turning these black spots into safe spots and accordingly precautionary measures have been taken. We are now going to take a review of these spots along with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and if needed infrastructural changes or any other preventive measure to curb down the accidents will be considered,” said PI Gheware.

Of the 56 fatal accidents on this deadly stretch since 2014, half have been due to the “human error”, as per the police.

On October 22, a tanker rammed into an SUV car, another four-wheeler and a container in which two persons died and two were injured.