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Police invoke MCOCA in cybercrime case; book 9-member gang for 11 crore fraud

According to police officers, this is the first time that MCOCA has been applied in a cybercrime case in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 05:54 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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PUNE: In a significant action against organised cybercrime, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday invoked the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a nine-member gang allegedly involved in multiple cyber fraud cases.

Police invoke MCOCA in cybercrime case; book 9-member gang for 11 crore fraud

According to police officials, this is the first time that MCOCA has been applied in a cybercrime case in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The action was taken under the guidance of police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey.

The case came to light after a senior citizen was duped of over 11 crore through a fake online trading application. A case was registered at the cyber police station on February 20, 2026, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

During the probe, police found that the defrauded amount was routed through multiple bank accounts. Authorities have so far managed to freeze 2.65 crore.

Investigations revealed that the gang was active across several regions, including Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. The accused allegedly used digital platforms and international channels to execute fraud and convert the fraud amount into foreign currencies.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Police invoke MCOCA in cybercrime case; book 9-member gang for 11 crore fraud
Home / Cities / Pune / Police invoke MCOCA in cybercrime case; book 9-member gang for 11 crore fraud
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