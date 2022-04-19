Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police lathicharge protestors over village merger with PMC

Published on Apr 19, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: Police on Tuesday lathicharged a group of people sitting on fast for the last two days as part of protest against the merger of their village with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The police had to use force to disperse the protesting crowd, said PMC officials.

The protest was led by Namesh Babar at Katraj chowk. They claimed of not getting adequate basic amenities despite the civic body charging tax. The residents alleged that even after 25 years of the merger of Katraj with PMC, people are deprived of basic facilities.

The protestors included residents from Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi and Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi.

