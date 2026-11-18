Pune: A 50-year-old village police patil was allegedly murdered over a land dispute after three persons attacked him with a sickle while he was returning home from his farm in Sangvi Budruk village of Bhor taluka on Monday evening. 50-year-old village police patil was allegedly murdered over land dispute after three persons attacked him with sickle while he was returning home from his farm in Bhor taluka on Monday evening. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The victim, Ashok Sadhu Yenpure, was riding his motorcycle near Lamandev temple around 6pm when the assailants allegedly intercepted him and attacked him with a sickle. He sustained multiple injuries to his head, right ear and arm and died in the attack.

Yenpure’s 23-year-old son lodged a complaint at Rajgad Police Station, naming Pratik Shejwal of Sangvi Budruk, and two unidentified persons as the alleged attackers.

According to the complaint, the accused were allegedly unhappy with Yenpure for refusing to sign a relinquishment deed related to ancestral property. Police suspect that the dispute led to the fatal assault.

Following the incident, a murder case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act.