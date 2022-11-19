Police raid illegal hookah places in Pune’s Koregaon Park

The Koregaon Park police on Tuesday (November 15) raided multiple establishments in the area on the charges of running illegal hookah parlours. In the first raid, the cops probed Hotel Dark Horse near Burning Ghat Road and booked staffer Narendra Akshay Kumar Chaudhary on charges of running an illegal hookah parlour under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Prohibition Act, 2003 (COTPA). Tobacco flavours and electronic cigarettes were seized from his possession.

The police later barged into Hotel Desert Water in Koregaon Park lane no 7 and booked Shymal Manoranjan Devnath and Kumar Amar Pradhan for operating well beyond the permitted closure time. A case under COTPA was lodged against the accused. The raid was carried out under the directions of Smartana Patil, DCP Zone II and ACP Bund Garden Division R Raje. Koregaon Park police Station In charge Vinayak Vetal said hookah flavours worth ₹ 4,900 was seized from the accused while the total seizure stood at ₹9,300 in both raids.