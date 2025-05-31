Police return 137 stolen mobile phones worth 40 lakh to owners

PUNE: In a major crackdown on mobile theft, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have successfully recovered 137 stolen mobile phones valued at approximately ₹40 lakh and returned them to their rightful owners. Pimpri-Chinchwad police recovered 137 stolen mobile phones valued at approximately ₹ 40 lakh and returned them to owners. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to officials, the stolen devices were traced back to and recovered from various states of the country through technical surveillance and coordinated efforts by the police teams. The recovered phones were handed over to their respective owners at an official event held at the police station on Friday.

Vishal Gaikwad, DCP zone 2 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “In order to recover the stolen mobile phones, we formed a special squad. Under the squad, the team worked tirelessly and with the help of the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register), they started tracing the stolen phones to Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh (AP), Telangana and Madhya Pradesh (MP).”

Upon tracing, the stolen mobile phones were asked to be returned to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police station. Commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad, lauded the efforts of the police units involved in the operation and emphasised the importance of timely reporting and the use of technology in tracking stolen property.

Meanwhile, the owners expressed their gratitude toward the police for the latter’s prompt action and efficient handling of the cases. Authorities have urged citizens to immediately report mobile thefts and ensure that they note their device’s IMEI number, which plays a crucial role in the recovery process.