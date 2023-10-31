News / Cities / Pune News / Police return lost bag to owner

Police return lost bag to owner

By Nadeem Inamdar
Oct 31, 2023

According to the police, the owner of the bag, identified as Sagar Macchindra Bankar of Wagholi, had visited Moolchand Mills along with his family for Diwali shopping

The Faraskhana Police traced a bag containing new clothes and cash and gave it to its owner who had forgotten it in an autorickshaw on Sunday.

The police traced the registration number of the autorickshaw and found its driver. Officials took possession of the bag and handed it over to its owner.
The police traced the registration number of the autorickshaw and found its driver. Officials took possession of the bag and handed it over to its owner. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the owner of the bag, identified as Sagar Macchindra Bankar of Wagholi, had visited Moolchand Mills along with his family for Diwali shopping. They later took an auto from Datta Mandir to Kumbharwada Chowk.

On realising that he has forgotten the bag containing new clothes and cash worth 9,238 in the auto, he rushed to the police station.

On receiving the complaint, senior inspector Dadasaheb Chudappa formed a team comprising inspector (crime) Mangesh Jagtap, assistant inspector Vaibhav Gaikwad and others. They checked CCTV camera footages and got the details of the autorickshaw.

The police traced the registration number of the autorickshaw and found its driver. Officials took possession of the bag and handed it over to its owner.

