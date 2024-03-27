Police seek information from college after parents allege daughter ragged by seniors

The parents of a 19-year-old student studying in second year of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course at a prominent college in Lonavla have alleged that their daughter was ragged by seniors because of which she suffered brain stroke on March 12. The student’s parents in the complaint sought action against the culprits alleging that their daughter was ragged for the last two to three months. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Following the complaint from the parents on March 26, Lonavla rural police have written to the college administration seeking a detailed response over the issue.

The student’s parents in the complaint sought action against the culprits alleging that their daughter was ragged for the last two to three months, kept locked in the bathroom by hostel seniors who also threatened her with dire consequences.

The police are yet to file an FIR in the incident.

Police inspector Kishore Dhumal said that the victim has been into depression for a long time and was battling with multiple ailments.

“We have written a letter to the administration seeking details of the case and only after getting all the facts on record, we will proceed ahead in the case,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, police sent a team to the college to find out more in the case.