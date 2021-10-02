Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Police sub-inspector booked for raping 25-year-old beautician
pune news

Police sub-inspector booked for raping 25-year-old beautician

FIR complaint states that while attached to Kothrud police station in 2018, he lured the complainant on the pretext of marriage and raped her
By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The Kothrud police have booked a police sub-inspector (PSI) attached to the Yerawada traffic branch on charges of allegedly raping a twenty-five-year-old beautician on the pretext of false promise of marriage and later threatened to chop her into pieces when she demanded to tie the knot. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Kothrud police have booked a police sub-inspector (PSI) attached to the Yerawada traffic branch on charges of allegedly raping a twenty-five-year-old beautician on the pretext of false promise of marriage and later threatened to chop her into pieces when she demanded to tie the knot.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Praveen Nagesh Jarde, a resident of Shantiban Society in Kothrud.

The FIR complaint states that while attached to Kothrud police station in 2018, he lured the complainant on the pretext of marriage and raped her.

The FIR adds that he raped her at Gandharva Lodge Bhugaon and The One Society in Bhugaon against her wishes. When she asked for marriage as promised, he threatened to kill her by chopping her to pieces. He told her that he was a policeman and nothing can happen to him, the complaint stated. Later, the victim approached the police for protection and registration of a case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hinjewadi residential society office-bearers booked for voyeurism

FYJC admissions: 51,609 seats still vacant in Pune

Pune district reports 748 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

‘Z’ bridge closed for all pedestrian movement due to Pune Metro construction
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP