Police suspect infidelity behind the murder of techie

Police probe into murder of 26-year-old techie Vandana Dwivedi, an employee with Infosys company in Hinjewadi has revealed that her assailant Rishab Nigam had shot her as he was suspicious of the deceased character and fidelity towards him. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have obtained footage of the CCTV camera on the third floor of the lodge where a man is seen walking out of room number 306. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pimpri-Chinchwad police PRO Satish Mane said that the accused was in a relationship with Dwivedi.

“Nigam came to Pune on January 25 and booked the lodge room for meeting Dwivedi. On January 26, she visited him and the two met again on January 27 evening when the accused shot five bullets at her and the murder weapon is yet to be recovered,” he said.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have obtained footage of the CCTV camera on the third floor of the lodge where a man is seen walking out of room number 306, minutes before 10 pm on January 27 (Saturday) and closing the door behind him following the murder.

Investigators stated that Nigam shot Vandana dead around 9.30 pm, left the room, and hired a cab to Mumbai. The deceased and accused were in a relationship for over a decade and are natives of Lucknow. At the time of the murder, loud music was playing, and people were bursting firecrackers due to Manoj Jarange Patil’s Maratha reservation success and the hotel staff did not notice bullet shots being fired due to the noise.

A case was registered at Hinjewadi police station on Sunday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder.