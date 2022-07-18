Police take action against revellers on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

PUNE The State Highway Police, along with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), have begun taking action against revellers or four-wheeler owners who park their vehicles along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway for sightseeing.

The action comes in the wake of landslides and boulder crashes reported in ghat sections and from the mountainous terrain along the highway due to heavy rains during the past few days.

According to the police, on Sunday, as many as 50 car owners were fined ₹500 each for violating the guidelines.

The highway traffic police stated that action is being taken against those tourists who stop near waterfalls or places of scenic beauty owing to the dangers of landslides and loosening of boulders due to heavy rains.

MSRDC officials state that caution boards have been put up across the expressway and repair works related to erecting security fences, diagonal top ropes, concrete walls and other safety measures have been undertaken to make the journey safe for the commuters.

Police inspector Sitaram Dubal, incharge of Lonavla police station, said, “There are several spots on the expressway near the tunnels, Khandala tunnel, Lonavla ghat and other sharp turns on the highway where waterfalls are common and commuters take a stop at these spots. Such spots are getting overcrowded leading to congestion of the highway which might cause accidents.”

“Also, due to heavy rains, there is a lurking danger of landslides. So, this action is being initiated taking into account the safety and security of the commuters. MSRDC staff, local police and traffic branch officials and their staff are assisting us in refraining citizens from stopping their cars on the highway,” he said.

Highway safety patrol SP Lata Phad, said, “It is dangerous for commuters who are in cars to halt at the waterfalls and enjoy the rains. This has been banned as accidents might take place. We have started taking action against violators.”

