Policeman arrested in motorcycle theft case; 8 stolen vehicles recovered

The Jejuri police have arrested a cop assigned to the Pune rural police headquarters in connection with motorcycle thefts. Two more persons have been apprehended in the case.

The Jejuri police recovered eight stolen motorcycles from the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused policeman has been identified as Vinod Maruti Namdar, and his associates as Aslam Mulani and Pruthviraj Thombare, for purchasing the stolen motorcycles.

The Jejuri police recovered eight stolen motorcycles from the accused.

According to the police, Namdar allegedly exploited his position within the police force to engage in criminal activities. Namdar was not only involved in the theft of motorcycles, but also collaborated with a network of individuals to sell the stolen vehicles.

Police said, during the last few months, there was a sudden spike in motorcycle theft cases in the Nira region of Pune district. As per instructions from seniors, a team from Jejuri police station initiated a probe in the case.

During technical analysis, police found that a man from the police department was involved in the crime. The police arrested Namdar last week and the court granted him judicial custody.

Inspector Bapusaheb Sandhbhor said, “Probe revealed that one of the accused confessed to Namdar carrying the criminal activities when he visited his native place. More people are likely to be involved in the case.”