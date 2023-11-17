close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Policeman arrested in motorcycle theft case; 8 stolen vehicles recovered

Policeman arrested in motorcycle theft case; 8 stolen vehicles recovered

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 17, 2023 10:20 PM IST

The accused policeman has been identified as Vinod Maruti Namdar, and his associates as Aslam Mulani and Pruthviraj Thombare, for purchasing the stolen motorcycles

The Jejuri police have arrested a cop assigned to the Pune rural police headquarters in connection with motorcycle thefts. Two more persons have been apprehended in the case.

The Jejuri police recovered eight stolen motorcycles from the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Jejuri police recovered eight stolen motorcycles from the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused policeman has been identified as Vinod Maruti Namdar, and his associates as Aslam Mulani and Pruthviraj Thombare, for purchasing the stolen motorcycles.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Jejuri police recovered eight stolen motorcycles from the accused.

According to the police, Namdar allegedly exploited his position within the police force to engage in criminal activities. Namdar was not only involved in the theft of motorcycles, but also collaborated with a network of individuals to sell the stolen vehicles.

Police said, during the last few months, there was a sudden spike in motorcycle theft cases in the Nira region of Pune district. As per instructions from seniors, a team from Jejuri police station initiated a probe in the case.

During technical analysis, police found that a man from the police department was involved in the crime. The police arrested Namdar last week and the court granted him judicial custody.

Inspector Bapusaheb Sandhbhor said, “Probe revealed that one of the accused confessed to Namdar carrying the criminal activities when he visited his native place. More people are likely to be involved in the case.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out