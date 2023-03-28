Politicians, civic staff and residents visit BBPP road site

Pune: After the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) initiated a public engagement initiative by holding first walk on the proposed Balbharati-Paud Phata (BBPP) Link Road, there were difference among activists and residents with civic authorities over the hill.

Former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol (C), Shivajinagar MLA Siddarth Shirole, PMC officials and citizen activists take the survey of the proposed elevated link road on Tuesday. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

Residents have opposed PMC officials’ claim that the proposed road does not pass through the hill.

“Started the walk and talk with Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Vetal Tekdi Bachao Kruti Samiti representatives and residents. PMC’s Nikhil Mijar told citizens that the road is not from tekdi because hill slope is not tekdi,” said resident Prajakta Divekar.

Sumita Kale, co-founder, Deccan Gymkhana Parisar Samiti, said that the civic authorities reluctantly accepted the area from where the proposed road will pass as hill slope. “My biggest achievement today was discovering that PMC road department has a different concept of “hill”, so we climbed up to where the pillars are supposed to come. Reluctantly, they accepted the spot and area ahead as “hill slope,” Kale twitted.

Those who participated in the walk included Shirole, Mohol, civic officials and residents who visited the proposed BBPP Link Road site. The BJP leaders met the citizens to listen to their views about the project.

The public opinion about the plan is divided with some, mainly green activists, opposing it claiming that it would harm the hill and environment and others in favour stating that it will help check traffic congestion on Law College Road.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon float tender for the road project.

Shirole said, “A decision will be taken after hearing the side of stakeholders, including activists, road users, walkers on hill and citizens. We walked over a km and listened to the views shared by residents regarding the proposal. We plan to hold similar meetings in the future.”

Despite repeated calls and messages officials of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) were unavailable to comment.