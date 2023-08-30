Maha farmers stare at heavy losses as scanty rains hit kharif crop sowing

PUNE Due to poor rainfall activity in many parts of Maharashtra, sowing activity has either slowed down or crops are on the verge of getting damaged because the window for harvesting has already passed.

According to Sunil Chavan, agricultural commissioner of Maharashtra, this year, the state has seen 83 per cent rainfall from June 1 to August 30. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After assessing the current situation, the Maharashtra agriculture department is of the view that kharif crop production will be affcted in the state due to poor rainfall activity.

As per data shared by the state agriculture department, kharif in state sowing for 2023 has been on 140.14 lakh hectares which is 99 per cent. However, due to the long truant played by rain in many regions such as Marathwada, north Maharashtra, and Konkan, crops are nearly in damaged condition and re-sowing is not feasible.

According to Sunil Chavan, agricultural commissioner of Maharashtra, this year, the state has seen 83 per cent rainfall from June 1 to August 30.

“During the said period the state has recorded 677 mm rainfall, whereas the normal rainfall should have been around 815 mm. There are 385 talukas in the state which recorded zero rainfall in the last 21 days and 496 tehsils have no rainfall activity from last 15 to 21 days,” Chavan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vinay Awati, joint director, agriculture department, said, “Though sowing was done for almost 99 per cent of crops, due to break in rain activity, many crops are on the verge of getting damaged and the production of kharif crops is likely to be affected.”

Another officer requesting anonymity said, “The situation in many parts of the state is worst. In the next few weeks, food inflation might rise, especially in kharif crops and people will have to bear the brunt due to poor rainfall activity in the state.”

Dhanjay Munde, Maharashtra agricultural minister, took the review of the drought-like situation for Marathwada recently. He said, “Among eight districts in the Marathwada, only Nanded and Hingoli witnessed better rains.”

Munde said, “As there is less rain, instructions have been given to the department to keep a check on water storage and even make necessary planning to provide fodder.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The elected representatives from Nashik district met Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, revenue minister, and demanded to declare drought. Nashik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur and Pune district are major suppliers for many crops in Mahrashtra, but have witnessed less rainfall, they said.

Manikrao Kokate, Sinnar MLA, who met Vikhe Patil recently, said, “In Nashik district, Sinnnar, Niphad, Yeola, Chandwad, Nadgaon, Baglan, Malegaon and Kalwan taluka witnessed less rainfall and there are chances that all the crops would be damaged this season.”

Santosh Kolpe, a farmer from Igatpuri taluka, said, “The rice crop has already been damaged due to poor or no rainfall activity.”

Santish Pawar, a farmer from Satana taluka of Nashik district, said, “I have bajra, tur and onions on my farm. All the crops are in bad condition. Even we did not have enough water for pomegranate.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rainfall impact on crops

142 lakh hectors Average kharif sowing in last five years

141.88 lakh hectors Sowing in 2022

140.14 lakh hectors Sowing in 2023 (which is 99 per cent)

Rainfall activity

(Figures between June 1 and August 30)

Area==Rainfall

Nashik- 61%

Pune- 68 %

Kolhapur - 59%

Aurangabad- 66%

Latur- 77%

Amaravati- 81%

Nagpur -90 %

Konkan -100%

Total - 83%

(Source: Maharashtra Agriculture Department)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON