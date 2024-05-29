Porsche crash case: Panel visits Sassoon; med council initiates action against two docs

Dr Pallavi Saple, head of the three-member committee constituted to probe alleged malpractices at the Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) following the arrest of two doctors in the Porsche car crash case, arrived at the government hospital on Tuesday morning. Dr Saple spent almost six hours at the hospital and visited the crime branch office later in the evening. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Saple, dean of the Grant Medical College and JJ Group of hospitals, visited the hospital’s forensic laboratory where the blood sample of the 17-year-old allegedly involved in the fatal accident was replaced with another person.

She said, “Since morning, we are examining the sequence of events after the accident. We will submit our findings to the government.”

The panel’s visit came a day after the medical education department on Monday formed a three-member committee to probe the malpractice at SGH related to blood sample collection of the minor involved in the car accident case.

Dr Ajay Taware, head of the state-run hospital’s forensic medicine department; Dr Shrihari Halnor, casualty medical officer; and staff member Atul Ghatkamble were arrested for allegedly throwing away the minor’s blood samples, taken after the accident on May 19, and replacing them with that of another person.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have criticised the appointment of Saple as the committee head, stating that she faces corruption charges during her tenure in Miraj and Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare alleged that, “Shiv Sena MLA Yamini Jadhav had made some serious allegations against Saple for her alleged involvement in plasma corruption case in Miraj. Dr Saple was also accused of not signing any documents without taking commission. Before appointing such an officer to investigate a serious case, the government should answer this.”

Ambadas Danve, leader of Opposition in the legislative council, said, “We are not accepting this committee and seek a judicial inquiry in the case.”

The Maharashtra Medical Council has issued notices to Dr Taware and Dr Halnor seeking explanation within seven days over allegations made against them.

“Taking suo moto cognisance, we have asked the two doctors to submit their detailed explanation along with valid evidence and documents. Following an inquiry, strict action will be taken if found guilty,” said Dr Vinky Rughwani, administrator, Maharashtra Medical Council.