Porsche crash: Court permits police to question 10 accused in Yerawada Jail

A Pune Special Court hearing the Porsche car crash case on Wednesday gave permission to the Pune Police to question all the ten accused arrested on charges of conspiracy, manipulation of evidence and bribery. The application seeking permission to probe the accused was moved by investigating officer assistant commissioner of police (crime) Ganesh Ingale. Sood and Singh are fathers of the two minors who were with the juvenile driver in the car when the accident took place and whose blood samples were also swapped. (HT FILE)

The prosecution in its submission before the court stated that the 10 accused, included the minor’s parents; two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital Ajay Taware and Shreehari Halnor; the facility’s staff member Atul Ghatkamble; two middlemen Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad, accused of facilitating financial transactions in the blood swapping case; and three others - Aditya Avinash Sood, Ashish Mittal and Arun Kumar Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge (Special Court) UM Mudholkar gave his nod to the police to interrogate the accused inside Yerawada Jail where they have been incarcerated since being remanded into judicial custody.

Sood and Singh are fathers of the two minors who were with the juvenile driver in the car when the accident took place and whose blood samples were also swapped. Mittal is Singh’s friend, whose blood samples were swapped with those of the minor son of Singh.

Techies Aneesh Awadhiya, 24, and Ashwini Koshta, 24, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car driven by the teenager at Kalyaninagar on May 19, 2024.

Police investigation revealed that the minor had consumed alcohol at two different locations before driving the luxury car that killed two persons.

Pune Police filed the draft charge before the court on November 26 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 304, 279, 338, 337, 427, 120 (b), 201, 213, 214,466, 467, 468, 471, 109 and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and Prevention of Corruption Act.