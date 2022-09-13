Home / Cities / Pune News / Posing as cop, man dupes engineering student in Pune

Posing as cop, man dupes engineering student in Pune

pune news
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 11:47 PM IST

Impersonating as a police officer, a man allegedly duped a third year engineering student in Narhe of ₹20,000

Impersonating as a police officer, a man allegedly duped a third year engineering student in Narhe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Impersonating as a police officer, a man allegedly duped a third year engineering student in Narhe of 20,000. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Impersonating as a police officer, a man allegedly duped a third year engineering student in Narhe of 20,000.

According to complainant Gaurav Bhoi (20) who approached the Sinhgad road police station, on September 5, he was duped by an unknown man who claimed that he was an inspector posted at Khadki police station. The accused threatened that he had received a complaint against the Bhoi inviting girls to his room. To avoid a police complaint, the accused demanded 20,000 and the complainant paid the amount in cash.

Assistant inspector Rahul Yadav at Sinhgad road police station said that a case has been registered and the victim’s roommates have not been questioned yet because of ongoing examination.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 170 (personating a public servant), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sinhgad road police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The recently held Ganpati festival may have been an occasion to seek Lord Ganesh’s blessings but it also witnessed petty thieves slipping into crowds to rob devotees of their mobile phones and other valuables (REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)

    Nearly 600 mobiles reported stolen or lost this Ganeshotsav: Pune police

    The recently held Ganpati festival may have been an occasion to seek Lord Ganesh's blessings but it also witnessed petty thieves slipping into crowds to rob devotees of their mobile phones and other valuables. The ten-day Ganesh festival began on August 31 and ended on September 9. As per data shared by the police, a total of 411 people reported their mobiles as stolen or lost during the first nine days.

  • The suspect,​​​ 16, was apprehended by the CBI (in photo) on November 7, 2017, for his alleged involvement in the murder case of a seven-year old. (HT Archive)

    Pvt school murder: PGIMS psychologists’ panel to assess juvenile accused

    A board of three psychologists of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, was formed last week to conduct the psychological assessment of the juvenile accused — he is now an adult — of killing a seven-year-old at a private school in Bhondsi in 2017. Officials of PGIMS, Rohtak said the board consists of three senior psychologists. The juvenile was apprehended on charges of killing the boy.

  • Ghaziabad, India - September 13, 2022: Construction work underway for the Rapid Rail project on Delhi Meerut road, in Ghaziabad, India on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

    Trial run on RRTS priority section in Ghaziabad likely to start in November

    A board of three psychologists of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, was formed last week to conduct the psychological assessment of the juvenile accused — he is now an adult — of killing a seven-year-old at a private school in Bhondsi in 2017. Officials of PGIMS, Rohtak said the board consists of three senior psychologists. The juvenile was apprehended on charges of killing the boy.

  • Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering prayers at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. (Sourced)

    Gratitude to ancestors essential part of Sanatana tradition: U.P. CM Yogi

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a sense of gratitude and respect to ancestors is our heritage and essential part of Sanatana Dharma that inspires us to move forward. “A country can rise only when its citizens are respectful towards its traditions and take pride in them,” he said. Yogi also stressed the need to make the youth aware of the country's rich heritage.

  • (Pic for representation)

    Class 9 girl falls ill after ‘teachers scold her’

    A class 9 girl of a prominent school developed health complications and was rushed to a private hospital after she was allegedly scolded by her teachers for not completing homework and getting zero marks in one of the subjects in a recently held unit test. The girl's father, Pankaj Mishra, said, “We rushed her to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Teachers from the school too visited the hospital.”

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out