Posing as cop, man dupes engineering student in Pune
Impersonating as a police officer, a man allegedly duped a third year engineering student in Narhe of ₹20,000.
According to complainant Gaurav Bhoi (20) who approached the Sinhgad road police station, on September 5, he was duped by an unknown man who claimed that he was an inspector posted at Khadki police station. The accused threatened that he had received a complaint against the Bhoi inviting girls to his room. To avoid a police complaint, the accused demanded ₹20,000 and the complainant paid the amount in cash.
Assistant inspector Rahul Yadav at Sinhgad road police station said that a case has been registered and the victim’s roommates have not been questioned yet because of ongoing examination.
A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 170 (personating a public servant), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sinhgad road police station.
Nearly 600 mobiles reported stolen or lost this Ganeshotsav: Pune police
The recently held Ganpati festival may have been an occasion to seek Lord Ganesh's blessings but it also witnessed petty thieves slipping into crowds to rob devotees of their mobile phones and other valuables. The ten-day Ganesh festival began on August 31 and ended on September 9. As per data shared by the police, a total of 411 people reported their mobiles as stolen or lost during the first nine days.
Pvt school murder: PGIMS psychologists’ panel to assess juvenile accused
A board of three psychologists of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, was formed last week to conduct the psychological assessment of the juvenile accused — he is now an adult — of killing a seven-year-old at a private school in Bhondsi in 2017. Officials of PGIMS, Rohtak said the board consists of three senior psychologists. The juvenile was apprehended on charges of killing the boy.
Trial run on RRTS priority section in Ghaziabad likely to start in November
Gratitude to ancestors essential part of Sanatana tradition: U.P. CM Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a sense of gratitude and respect to ancestors is our heritage and essential part of Sanatana Dharma that inspires us to move forward. “A country can rise only when its citizens are respectful towards its traditions and take pride in them,” he said. Yogi also stressed the need to make the youth aware of the country's rich heritage.
Class 9 girl falls ill after ‘teachers scold her’
A class 9 girl of a prominent school developed health complications and was rushed to a private hospital after she was allegedly scolded by her teachers for not completing homework and getting zero marks in one of the subjects in a recently held unit test. The girl's father, Pankaj Mishra, said, “We rushed her to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Teachers from the school too visited the hospital.”
