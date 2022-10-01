Post pandemic, overseas patients start returning to Pune for treatment

After a gap of two years, medical tourism is gradually back on track in Pune with patients from foreign countries coming to the city for surgeries and treatment related to cancer, liver transplant and other major surgeries, according to doctors practising at private hospitals.

Officials said private hospitals are reporting a rise in in-patient and out-patient numbers.

Rishikesh Khandve, deputy general manager, business development and medical tourism, at Ruby Hall Clinic, said that patients who had stopped coming here during the Covid-19 pandemic are now visiting Pune for treatment.

“Pre-pandemic we saw that every month on an average there was at least 60 international in-patient department (IPD) seen. It has taken some time for the cases to revive. When international travel started again post-pandemic, the number of IPD and OPD patients saw a gradual rise. Today we see at least international IPD patients every month. There are many challenges that patients face,” said Khandve.

Patients, mostly from African countries and Gulf nations like Yemen, and Oman visit Pune for treatment. In 2019, High Commissioner of Nigeria and High Commissioner of Iraq visited Ruby Hall Clinic for treatment.

“Now, there are also challenges of patients related to the various Covid variants. We saw that earlier, different international countries had different variants in their home country. So, patients were reluctant to visit India for treatment. This will take some time for patients to come out of this fear. We are hoping that in the next one year, we see a gradual rise in patients for medical tourism,” said Khandve.

In most cases, these patients come to India for joint replacement surgeries, transplants, and corrective surgeries as well, other doctors said. Pune also reports a rising number of patients coming from abroad as it is an educational hub for international students. Many families and parents prefer to visit doctors here while they are here to visit students and so we see a good number. “Because of the pandemic, it all had stopped. But gradually the scenario is changing,” said Khandve.

Sharing more insights, Abrarali Dalal, CEO of Sahyadri Hospitals, said that Pune is growing rapidly in medical tourism. Comparatively low treatment costs and well-established infrastructure which complies with international regulations make this city the most efficient in healthcare services.

“City connectivity and highly qualified doctors are carrying huge value in improving medical tourism of Pune. Post the pandemic restrictions, the number of patients coming to our units has picked up again,” said Dalal.

He added that between April to August 2022, Sahyadri Hospital has witnessed approximately 500 patients from outside India including out-patient and in-patients.

“The patients coming to our units include people from Yemen, Iraq, Oman and a few from Tanzania and Nigeria. The treatments for which they come include Oncology, Orthopedic, spine surgeries, liver and kidney transplants. Relatives accompanying the patients find Pune comfortable due to overall good connectivity and reasonable costs as compared to bigger cities,” said Dalal.