Potholes increase travel time in Pune

The incessant rains have resulted in formation of potholes and water-logging points, slowing down vehicular movement, causing traffic chaos on most streets and increasing travel time for residents in the city.

Commuters complain that many stretches with craters have become accident-prone.

“I travel from Swargate to Pune Cantonment Board every day and the stretch is full of crater-like potholes. Riding a two-wheeler on this stretch has become dangerous,” said Aditi Limaye, a banker.

Manish Sharma of Kothrud who works at an IT firm at Kharadi said that his travel time has increased due to potholes. “The distance that used to be covered in an hour is taking two hours during peak traffic,” he said.

At Bibwewadi too, big potholes have cropped up after recent rains.

Parmeshwar Khillare, a resident of Upper Depo Bibwewadi, said, “The Bibwewadi road is riddled with potholes for most part of the year. Our complaint to PMC falls on deaf ears. The stretch sees at least 2-3 accidents every day.”

Vijay Kulkarni, chief engineer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that the work of road repairs is underway.

Arpita Mandhare of Kondhwa Tilekarnagar said, “The rainwater-filled potholes are dangerous for commuters. There have been incidents of falling due to potholes.”

Arnab Mishra, a passer-by at Kondhwa road, said, “We use this stretch daily and have to be careful to avoid potholes.”