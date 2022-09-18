Home / Cities / Pune News / Potholes increase travel time in Pune

Potholes increase travel time in Pune

pune news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:28 AM IST

The incessant rains have resulted in formation of potholes and water-logging points, slowing down vehicular movement, causing traffic chaos on most streets and increasing travel time for residents in the city

Potholes at Upper Indira Nagar in Pune on Saturday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Potholes at Upper Indira Nagar in Pune on Saturday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
ByMilina Patil

The incessant rains have resulted in formation of potholes and water-logging points, slowing down vehicular movement, causing traffic chaos on most streets and increasing travel time for residents in the city.

Commuters complain that many stretches with craters have become accident-prone.

“I travel from Swargate to Pune Cantonment Board every day and the stretch is full of crater-like potholes. Riding a two-wheeler on this stretch has become dangerous,” said Aditi Limaye, a banker.

Manish Sharma of Kothrud who works at an IT firm at Kharadi said that his travel time has increased due to potholes. “The distance that used to be covered in an hour is taking two hours during peak traffic,” he said.

At Bibwewadi too, big potholes have cropped up after recent rains.

Parmeshwar Khillare, a resident of Upper Depo Bibwewadi, said, “The Bibwewadi road is riddled with potholes for most part of the year. Our complaint to PMC falls on deaf ears. The stretch sees at least 2-3 accidents every day.”

Vijay Kulkarni, chief engineer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that the work of road repairs is underway.

Arpita Mandhare of Kondhwa Tilekarnagar said, “The rainwater-filled potholes are dangerous for commuters. There have been incidents of falling due to potholes.”

Arnab Mishra, a passer-by at Kondhwa road, said, “We use this stretch daily and have to be careful to avoid potholes.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out