Power line fault hits supply in Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Wanowrie

Pune: A technical fault in a high-voltage transmission line operated by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) on Thursday disrupted electricity supply in several parts of the city, including Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Camp and Wanowrie areas. A technical fault in a high-voltage transmission line operated by MSETCL on Thursday disrupted electricity supply in several parts of the city, including Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Camp and Wanowrie. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The disruption occurred around 1.20 pm after a fault developed in the Theur-Magarpatta 220 kV transmission line, affecting power supply calculations and forcing authorities to undertake load management of nearly 50 MW.

Earlier in the day, both Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and MSETCL had undertaken a scheduled power shutdown between 7 am and 12 noon for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair works. Supply was restored around noon before the technical snag occurred shortly after.

Mahapareshan officials said, “The sharp rise in temperatures has led to a surge in electricity demand, causing several transmission lines to operate under heavy load conditions. This has limited the scope for restoring supply through alternative routes.”

Some impact was also reported in areas connected to the NCL, Kothrud, and Parvati extra-high-voltage substations.

As a result, localities such as Nanded City, Parvati, Kothrud, Aundh and Baner also witnessed power disruptions during the afternoon hours.

MSEDCL officials said repair work on the affected Theur-Magarpatta transmission line was completed late in the night, after which the normal power supply gradually resumed.