Power outage: Sadashiv Peth residents swelter for 11 hours
Residents of Sadashiv peth witnessed an 11-hour power outage on Saturday from 10 am. Power was restored at a few places at 9 pm
A Grampadhyay, additional executive engineer, MSEDCL said, “The power outage was caused due to faults in multiple cables. The back feed support has failed and one of the faults is below the Ganesh temple, so digging is becoming a problem. Another fault, which is near Shreenath bhel is yet to be resolved. We are trying to restart power by finding alternative options once it starts we will try to resolve the fault.”
“Currently, a lot of digging work is taking place in the area, due to which there were minor faults in the cable. These minor faults led to a major power outage. Multiple faults do not happen and this a rare occasion. In the morning complete feeder was closed, but now (late evening) we have started a few. Now, six transformers are closed which is affecting two lanes, he”added
With no power supply during the day, the offices in the area were unable to function.
“We were told that power will be restored at 4 pm, but it did not happen and we had to shut our office at 6 pm, without doing any work,” Prashant Hiremat, who works at Fadatre chowk.
The work from the home routine of many residents also got disrupted due to power failure. Other than Sadashiv Peth, power outage also took place in Suyog Nagar, Wagholi and Katraj.
