Pre-monsoon rains damage crops in Maharashtra; onion and tomato prices set to rise

Pre-monsoon showers have damaged onion, tomato and several fruit crops across Maharashtra, especially in major producing regions like Nashik, leading to fears of a spike in onion prices in the coming days. While prices of essential vegetables, including onion, tomato and leafy greens, are rising sharply in retail markets, fruit prices are falling due to lower demand and supply glut. While prices of essential vegetables, including onion, tomato and leafy greens, are rising sharply in retail markets, fruit prices are falling due to lower demand and supply glut. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Lata Bhamre, a farmer from Satana taluka in Nashik district, said, “We had planned to harvest onions in the last week of May due to labour shortages. But the sudden rain caught us off guard. Nearly 60% of my crop is lost.”

Rupesh Sawant, another farmer from Nashik, said his stored onions were also damaged. “I had stored onions at my farm. I didn’t expect rain in May. Due to the high humidity and the early heat, around 20–25% of the stored onions have rotted. This is the condition of most farmers in the district. Wholesale market prices, which are now between ₹1,500 and ₹1,800 per quintal, could cross ₹3,000 soon.”

Satish Pawar, a farmer from the region, added, “Many farmers are unable to bring their produce to the market. Traders have now started reaching out to farmers directly. If the situation continues, prices will go up, and we may finally get a good rate.”

Jaydev Holkar, director of Lasalgaon and Vashi APMC, confirmed the widespread damage. “It’s true that there have been huge losses in Nashik and other onion-producing areas. Prices will gradually increase. But we request the media and the government not to panic. Whenever there’s a mention of rising onion prices, the government rushes to ban exports. We appeal to the government not to impose a ban even if prices rise.”

Meanwhile, traders have reported losses in fruit sales. Karan Jadhav, a trader at Pune APMC, said the mango season, already in its last leg, has been badly hit. “One of my trader friends had bought mangoes at ₹2,800 per box, hoping for high demand in the final stretch. But the rain caused them to ripen early. Now, he’s ready to sell at ₹800 per box, but there are no buyers. The fruit is so overripe that it can’t even be sold for pulp.”

Jadhav added that reports from Solapur, Ahilyanagar and other regions indicate damage to banana, papaya, guava, and litchi crops. “Farmers are desperate to sell ripe fruits, but there’s no demand. Even earlier purchases of litchi are in poor condition now. We’re selling at throwaway prices, but customers are just not buying.”

“Fruits are not essential items, so their prices are falling. On the other hand, vegetables, which are daily essentials, are in short supply and prices are soaring,” he explained.

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi has directed officials from agriculture, animal husbandry and revenue departments to conduct immediate crop loss assessments (panchanamas) and submit reports to the state government.

Local trader Raju Gawali said, “Since farmers couldn’t harvest vegetables on time, market supply has dipped. Fruit and vegetables are available, but their prices are rising fast. In the retail market, vegetable prices have gone up by 60–70%, and fruit and vegetable prices by 25–30% compared to previous weeks.”

Rain effect:

Fruits damaged

Mango, Banana, Guava, Papaya, Litchi

Vegetables and fruit vegetable prices shooting up

Onion, Tomato, Leafy greens