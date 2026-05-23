Pre-monsoon showers lash Pune, waterlogging disrupts traffic in many areas

Pre-monsoon showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Friday evening, leading to waterlogging, traffic snarls and disruptions across the cities during peak commuting hours. Several low-lying localities witnessed waterlogging, severely impacting vehicular movement and slowing down traffic across major roads. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chinchwad recorded the highest rainfall at 60 mm within a span of two hours while Shivajinagar recorded 13.1 mm rainfall Friday evening.

The sudden downpour affected areas including Chinchwad, Hinjewadi, Kondhwa, Katraj, Shivajinagar, Hadapsar, Warje and Kothrud. Several low-lying localities witnessed waterlogging, severely impacting vehicular movement and slowing down traffic across major roads.

Many residents welcomed the rain as relief from the scorching summer heat. Pratiksha More from Sinhagad Road, said, “The first shower gave a feel of the monsoon season as the atmosphere turned pleasant within a short time.”

While others struggled with flooded roads, traffic jams and poor visibility.

“I was unaware of the rainfall situation and had planned to return home early to celebrate my child’s birthday. But due to the heavy rain and traffic congestion, I could not reach home on time,” said Akash Deore, a resident of Aundh.

Ravindra Adsul, a resident of Wanowrie, said, “Because of the rain and waterlogging, many two-wheelers either stopped working or slipped on the roads. People were trying to help those in need. The sudden rain affected many commuters today.”

Several incidents of treefall were reported from different parts of the city, including Moshi and Manjari. According to information shared by the police department, traffic movement on the Manjari-Bhapkar Mala road was disrupted for nearly two hours after a tree collapsed due to heavy rain. Police personnel reached the spot and cleared the obstruction to restore traffic movement. Officials from the fire department said that three to four incidents of treefall were reported till around 6 pm, though no major injuries or damage were reported.

The showers were accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in many parts of the city. In a post on X, K S Hosalikar, former head of IMD Pune, said that thunderstorm cells developed at around 2 pm over Pune, Satara and Raigad districts, moving from east to west and bringing rainfall along with lightning activity.

A lightning-related incident was reported from Bhosari, though authorities had not officially confirmed the details of the incident till late evening.

Speaking about the weather forecast, S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said, “There are chances of rainfall along with thunderstorm activity over the next 24 hours. However, no significant alert has been issued. The city is likely to experience partly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening.”