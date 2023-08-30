Bhandarkar Institute to conduct course on conservation of family heritage

For those who possess old and rare items and do not know how to preserve them, an offline course on conservation of family heritage organised by the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) might just be the right opportunity.

The BORI will organise a two-day, introductory course at its campus on September 11 and 12. This first-of-its-kind course has only 30 seats and will introduce participants to the importance of cultural heritage and enable them to identify, take care of, and preserve family heirlooms.

Bhupal Patwardhan, chairman, BORI executive board, said that the internationally acclaimed institute has conservation expertise in the form of its modern laboratory built at the Law College Road campus.

“Through the course, we wanted common people to know about this technology and the process of conservation of old objects through simple methods and procedures at home,” said Patwardhan.

The course will also impart basic information about how to become a professional conservator in order to pursue a career in this field.

“This is the initial stage of introducing the two-day course for the conservation of old items. Going forward, we have plans to start a full-fledged certificate course in conservation as per the response from people,” Patwardhan said.

Varsha Kotphode, head of conservation department, BORI, said the introductory certificate course is designed to introduce participants to the importance of cultural heritage and its preservation and to create awareness in contributing to preserving country’s cultural heritage.

“The course will enable them to identify the various objects of family heirlooms and its care and preservation,” said Kotphode.

The course will comprise nine sessions over two days on topics, including introduction to heritage, values and importance of conservation, heritage and legacy of the Bhandarkar Institute’s collections and their uniqueness.

There will be hands-on activity such as documentation and preventive measures, and also a session on digitisation of family heirlooms. The admission will be given on a first come, first serve basis. No prior knowledge of the subject is required for participants who will receive handouts and certificates after completion of the two-day course.

