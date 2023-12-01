President Murmu hails women cadets’ participation in NDA passing out parade, calls it a historic day

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday reviewed the passing out parade of 145th course of the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla, Pune and lauded the participation of the first batch of women cadets in the marching contingent. Murmu extended good wishes to the women cadets terming it as a historic day.

President Droupadi Murmu distributes certificate to a cadet during the Passing Out Parade of 145th Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, in Pune, Thursday. (PTI)

First time in NDA’s history, 15 women cadets participated in the passing out parade along with their male counterparts.

“I was told that from 2022, the training of women cadets has been started at the academy. Today, for the first time, the women cadets were part of the marching contingent. Today is a historic day and I am sure that the women cadets will take the name of the NDA and the country to new heights,’’ she said.

Murmu also congratulated the foreign cadets from friendly nations for the completion of their course.

A total of 1225 cadets participated in the parade of which 348 cadets were from the passing out course. This included 186 Army cadets, 36 Naval cadets and 105 Air Force cadets including 21 cadets from friendly foreign countries (Bhutan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Bangladesh). The cadets will hereafter join their respective pre-commissioning training academies.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the NDA is a cradle of leadership which has given birth to great warriors.

“National Defence Academy has a special place among the best training institutes of the country and is recognised as a strong pillar for the armed forces and the country,” he said.

The President also expressed confidence that the training and life values ​​received from the NDA always help cadets move ahead in life and advised cadets to move forward by learning and adopting new technologies to face the challenges of the future.

She further said that the armed forces will face every challenge with courage and bravery while carrying forward the values ​​of the services.

Murmu also laid the foundation stone for the building of the upcoming 5th Battalion.

