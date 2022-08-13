Prevalence of BA.2.75 subvariant on the rise in Maharashtra: experts
Scientists have observed that prevalence of BA.2.75 subvariant has increased to over 50 per cent in samples tested in Maharashtra. However, Covid cases have reduced due to vaccination and immunity. Prevalence of BA.5 prevalence in samples has decreased to less than 10 per cent. This subvariant has reported to have caused more hospitalisation and severe infection in many countries.
Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, scientist, Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), involved in genome sequencing work in Maharashtra, has confirmed increase of prevalence of BA.2.75 subvariant in the state.
“The prevalence of BA.2.75 subvariant was earlier less, but now has touched more than 50 per cent in samples received for genome sequencing. Prevalence of BA.5 subvariant has significantly decreased which is a good sign as the Covid variant has been causing more severe infection in other countries,” said Dr Karyakarte.
“Our better vaccination cover and herd immunity have resulted in less severe infection and fewer hospitalisations. New cases are also on the decline. Many patients are recovering at home,” said Dr Karyakarte.
According to the state health department officials, of the 11,968 active cases in Maharashtra till August 8, 745 are admitted in hospitals. Only 179 patients are critical, 105 admitted in intensive care unit (ICU) and 74 are non-ICU but on oxygen support. Of these 105 patients, 27 are on ventilators and 78 on oxygen support.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that till earlier this week, there were a total of 275 patients of BA.4 and BA.5 patients.
“Across Maharashtra, there are 250 patients of BA.2.75 variant,” said Dr Awate.
On Saturday, 2,040 more Covid cases were reported in the state and one death due to the virus infection. The case fatality rate across Maharashtra is 1.83%.
