Prime accused of Mundhwa firing case arrested from Delhi

Pune city police arrested six suspects including three from Delhi on Saturday for their alleged involvement in an open firing on a jeweller on BT Kawade road, said officials. The accused Sagar Rakumar, Bilal Ahmed Asad Ali and Hany Jite were nabbed from Delhi, while three arrests were made in Pune.

Reacting to the development, deputy commissioner of police (DCP Zone 5) Vikrant Deshmukh said, “Our team has detained three suspects in this case from Delhi and they will be brought back to Pune. Only after further interrogation, more details will come out.’’

Police said, the accused trio were working as drivers, and labourers at various places in Pune during the Covid-19 pandemic, hence they knew the entry and exit points of the city.

Sanjay Patange, senior police inspector at Wanowrie police station said, “During the initial investigation, the accused informed that they had borrowed a loan and failed to repay it. Hence to clear the dues, they hatched a robbery plan in the city.’’

During the probe, it was relieved that they decided to target low-profile jewellers to avoid security and it will be easier for them during execution. Before execution, the accused conducted reiki and noticed that, after the closure of the shop, the jeweller along with his son went home carrying a bag. On Wednesday, at around 9:30 pm, the accused fired at Pratik Madanlal Oswal, who owns a jewellery shop in the Sayyadnagar area when he was returning home on a motorbike with his father. The accused snatched a bag in his hand and robbed him of a gold chain.

Immediately after the incident, the accused headed towards Delhi but unfortunately stole a bag from a jeweller carrying clothes. There were no valuables found in that bag, said police officials.

It was also revealed that the trio also hired three more people from Pune to help them in the execution of the plan against which they promised them a handsome amount of money. The crime branch unit 5 of the Pune city police arrested three accused from Pune in this case and more investigation in this case is going on.

Patange said, “Interrogation is at a very primary level, and we are investigating from where firearms were purchased.’’

