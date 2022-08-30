Private hospitals report hand-foot-mouth disease cases

City-based doctors are receiving cases of hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD) among children. It is a common viral infection and can interfere with kids’ day-to-day routine. Doctors have advised parents to take utmost care of children and ensure that they stick to good personal hygiene practices.

Hand-foot-mouth disease is a contagious infection that happens due to the enterovirus genus, most commonly the coxsackievirus.

Dr Atul Palwe, consultant paediatrician and neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, said that the hospital is reporting three to four patients every day.

“The cases belong to below 13 years age group. Though it is a contagious viral disease that takes a toll on infants and children less than five years old, older children can also suffer from it. The disease spreads from coming in contact with the infected person’s saliva, fluid from blisters, faeces, and even respiratory droplets sprayed into the air after coughing or sneezing. The disease can also be transmitted via direct contact with unwashed hands or a surface containing traces of the virus,” said Palwe.

Dr Sanjay Nagarkar, general physician, Apollo Spectra Pune, said that the ailment causes painful red blisters in the mouth, throat, hands, feet and diaper area.

“Apart from blisters, children get fever and dehydration as it hurts to swallow liquids. There’s no cure for it or vaccine to prevent it. Infected children will have to drink enough water to stay hydrated. The disease will cure without treatment. However, many children will need medication for painful blisters. It requires symptomatic treatment,” said Dr Nagarkar.

“Don’t forget to wash your and the child’s hands frequently with soap and water. Avoid sharing his/her cups, towels, and utensils with others, disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Do not hug or kiss the child who is infected,” said Dr Palwe.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, said that there are no cases reported at civic hospitals.

“There has been no case of hand-foot-mouth disease at PMC-run hospitals. Our doctors are keeping a vigil as it is a seasonal infection,” said Dr Wavare.