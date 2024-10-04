Private hospitals report rise in malaria cases in Pune

Pune city this monsoon has witnessed a rising trend for all vector-borne disease cases like dengue, chikungunya and Zika virus. Surprisingly few private hospitals have even come across malaria cases, which was not the situation in the previous years, officials said. The majority of the malaria cases reported in the city are caused by plasmodium vivax, a protozoal parasite and a few cases of Plasmodium Falciparum, a unicellular protozoan parasite, said the officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data the city reported three malaria case till October 3, while as per private hospitals the number is more than a dozen in the last two months (August and September).

Dr Ameet Dravid, infectious diseases expert at Noble Hospital, said, “We have come across five cases of malaria plasmodium vivax and all tested positive during the rapid antigen tests. This indicates a rise in all vector-borne cases in the city, highlighting the need to intensify the control measures and surveillance. However, all the patients were mild symptomatic and recovered.”

“Every year we see two to three cases of malaria but five cases in just two months is a large number,” he added.

Dr Piyush Chowdhari, infectious disease expert at Jehangir Hospital, said, “We have come across three cases of malaria this season. All these patients were mild symptomatic and there is no new or rare manifestation reported amongst these infected patients.

“However, all these patients have a travel history to locations where Malaria is endemic,” he said.

Malaria mostly spreads to people through the bites of infected female anopheles mosquitoes. Symptoms can be mild or life-threatening in rare cases and high-risk patients. Mild symptoms include fever, chills and headache. Severe symptoms include fatigue, confusion, seizures, and difficulty breathing.

Another doctor on anonymity, said, as many as three cases of malaria have been reported since September at our hospital and the patients complained of symptoms like fever, fatigue, headache and chills.

“In malaria it is important for the patients to take medicines for 14 days. Patients stop taking medicines when symptoms like fever, fatigue and chills amongst others subside. However, there is a possibility of relapse in malaria if the medicines are stopped in between,” he said.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC, said, around 20% of fever patients coming to civic hospitals are randomly tested for alaria under the Malaria surveillance programme.

“This surveillance has helped the authorities keep a check on malaria cases round the year. Sporadic cases of malaria are likely to be reported as people travel to places where Malaria is endemic. However, the containment activities have kept malaria under control in the city and there is no need to panic,” he said.