Private schools warned against forcing students to purchase uniforms & books from them

In an official circular issued on April 7, primary education officer of Zilla Parishad (ZP) Pune, Sanjay Naikwade, warned private English-medium schools against compelling students to purchase uniforms and textbooks exclusively from them. In the event the schools violate these norms, strict action will be taken against them including a recommendation to cancel their recognition.

In the event the schools violate these norms, strict action will be taken against them including a recommendation to cancel their recognition. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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According to the education department, several complaints have been received from parents about schools forcing them to buy uniforms and textbooks at inflated prices. These items are often available in the open market at significantly lower rates, leading to financial exploitation of parents. The department has also noted that while the government permits a fee hike of up to 15% once in two years, many schools are exceeding this limit, placing an additional financial burden on parents. Furthermore, officials have mandated that if students leave the school within a short duration, the remaining fees should be refunded, and that students admitted under the Right to Education (RTE) Act must be treated with dignity.

“Schools must not force parents to buy uniforms and textbooks only from them. If such practices are found, strict action will be initiated, including a recommendation to withdraw recognition under the provisions of the Right to Education Act, 2009,” said Sanjay Naikwade, primary education officer, Zilla Parishad Pune.

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{{^usCountry}} Parents have also raised concerns over being forced to purchase uniforms and books from such educational institutions. “Schools insist that we buy uniforms and textbooks only from them, or from their vendors even though the same items are available in the market at lower prices. This puts unnecessary financial pressure on us and limits our choice,” said Subodh More, a parent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parents have also raised concerns over being forced to purchase uniforms and books from such educational institutions. “Schools insist that we buy uniforms and textbooks only from them, or from their vendors even though the same items are available in the market at lower prices. This puts unnecessary financial pressure on us and limits our choice,” said Subodh More, a parent. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The education department has urged parents to report any such instances of compulsion or irregularities to the primary education department of the Zilla Parishad Pune or lodge complaints via email to edupripunezp@gmail.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The education department has urged parents to report any such instances of compulsion or irregularities to the primary education department of the Zilla Parishad Pune or lodge complaints via email to edupripunezp@gmail.com. {{/usCountry}}

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