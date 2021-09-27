Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Probe permissions given for buildings on floodlines in Pune: Civic activists
pune news

Probe permissions given for buildings on floodlines in Pune: Civic activists

Civic activists seek inquiry into permissions given for buildings on the blue floodline and act against officers
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:05 PM IST
A construction on the blue floodline of a river in Pune. Civic activists seek inquiry into permissions given for buildings on the blue floodline and act against officers. (HT FILE)

PUNE: Civic activists on Monday sought an inquiry into permissions given for buildings on the blue floodline and act against officers.

Civic activists Sarang Yadwadkar, Vivek Velankar, Vijay Kumbhar, Sujit Patwardhan, Narendra Chugh, Shailaja Deshpande and Qaneez Sukhrani have jointly written to the municipal commissioner demanding verification of building permissions issued along riverside after November 2011.

Yadwadkar and Velankar said, “We found details that the PMC had approved a multistorey building at Wadgaon Budruk on survey number 13/1A/P which is inside the floodline. There are many such permissions issued by authorities.”

“All rivers must be free from encroachments and impediments, all building permissions issued along riverbanks after November 2011 should be reviewed and projects falling inside the floodline should be revoked and inquiry initiated against officers concerned,” Velankar said.

Yadwadkar said, “Earlier, the PMC did not earmark the floodlines after publishing the draft development plan in 2013. Irrigation department handed over the floodline details in March 2015. On the basis of the irrigation department’s report, the urban development department marked floodlines on the maps in February 2018. Despite instructions from the irrigation department, PMC kept approving building plans on floodlines.”

RELATED STORIES

Activists said that such building constructions will affect the natural flow of river leading to rise in flood levels posing risk to human lives. The municipal commissioner should act against such illegal works which may put citizens’ life in danger.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kolhapur district collector withdraws order against BJP’s Kirit Somaiya, worry mounts for Hasan Mushrif

Covid: Pune district reports 431 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Pune city Muslims to protest ATS arrest of cleric in Uttar Pradesh

I-T raid on 4 steel mills in Maharashtra: Rs200 crore in unaccounted income
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP