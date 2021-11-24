Process of acquiring 13.5 acres in pipeline for Pune airport: Bapat

PUNE At a meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) on Wednesday at VVIP Circuit house, MP Girish Bapat, chairman of the AAC, claimed that the airport will soon acquire 13.5 acres.

“The process of acquiring 13.5 acres is in the pipeline, as the Air Force will take over land in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, and handover 13.5 acres in Pune. Also, evaluation of a 2.5-acre plot will be completed soon,” said Bapat.

“In the next two months, the Lohegaon airport is expected get road connectivity to Viman nagar’s Puru society. I have visited the road,” added Bapat.

Others issues which were discussed were construction of STP, extension of existing runway, metro connectivity, and traffic.

DPR needed on connecting airport with metro

Bapat said that Maha-Metro authorities have been asked to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) regarding metro routes to and from the airport.

“Whether it will be from Ramwadi (Ahmednagar road) to or from Gunjan chowk in Yerwada, it will be decided based on the DPR. We also need to do survey traffic if we plan to start,” he added.

Currently, Pune airport caters to nine million passengers annually, however once the new terminal is ready the airport will cater to 21 million passengers.

“We still don’t know when Purnadar airport will get ready. Till then, we will continue to improve facilities at here. Currently, the airport in Pune has an 8,500 metre runway and in future it is expected to expand to more than 10,000 metres,” added Bapat.