Procession ends after 32.26 hours as Chaos on Laxmi Road: Dhol-Tasha volunteers accused of arrogance, rule-breaking

Pune’s Ganesh immersion procession, known for its devotion and cultural vibrancy, was marred by disturbing incidents involving dhol-tasha pathak volunteers; and lasted for a jaw-dropping 32.26 hours, breaking all records. The devotion was there, but the arrogance shown by some pathak volunteers spoiled the spirit. Children and elderly people were treated as obstacles, not devotees. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Along stretches of the procession, dhol-tasha-pathak volunteers were seen flouting rules and behaving arrogantly with the public. Their high-handedness reportedly even led to injuries among citizens caught in the crowd. Notably, several pathaks were seen performing between Tilak Chowk and Belbaug Chowk, a stretch where dhol-tasha is banned to ensure smooth entry of various Ganesh mandals.

Eyewitnesses said Punekars trying to walk along Laxmi Road were pushed around by pathak volunteers even as children and the elderly struggled to move forward amid the chaos. Ramesh Karnik, a senior citizen from Shaniwar Peth, said, “I have been watching Ganesh immersion processions in Pune for over four decades but this year, I felt deeply disturbed. The devotion was there, but the arrogance shown by some pathak volunteers spoiled the spirit. Children and elderly people were treated as obstacles, not devotees. If this continues, the younger generation will remember the chaos more than the faith. I urge the mandals and police to act strictly so that the purity of this tradition is preserved.”

A more serious incident was reported when a female journalist covering the immersion of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati was allegedly harassed by volunteers of the ‘Tridal’ Pathak. Her male colleague, who intervened, was assaulted and fell to the ground. The female journalist lodged a complaint at the Faraskhana police station but no immediate action was reported.

In another case, volunteers from the ‘Taal’ Pathak allegedly manhandled photographers clicking the Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganesh immersion procession.

Incidents of slapping journalists and roughing up photographers drew sharp reactions from media associations which said that such behaviour endangers the press during public events. They have urged Maharashtra home minister to ensure protection of journalists, warning that such attacks undermine freedom of the Press.

When contacted, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed that complaints have been received. “It is not correct to blame an entire pathak for the mistake of an individual. However, all complaints will be investigated and strict legal action will follow,” he said. From next year, the police will draft standard operating procedures (SOPs) for dhol-tasha pathaks, fixing the number of volunteers, routes, and immersion lanes. “We will work on this throughout the year and implement it next year,” he said.

Deputy speaker of the Maharashtra legislative council Neelam Gorhe posted on X, raising questions over the assaults on photographers and female journalists. “I have sought an explanation from the police commissioner. There is a need to take cognisance. While arrangements by the PMC and government agencies were inadequate, the police, organisations, volunteers, journalists and medical staff put in tremendous efforts and I express gratitude for that,” she wrote.

When contacted, dhol-tasha Mahasangh Maharashtra president Parag Thakur said, “It is not right to say the procession was delayed only because of pathaks. Still, if untoward incidents have occurred, we will take strict action. Also, we had deployed 110 volunteers at major chowks on Laxmi Road to monitor crowds and ensure timely movement of our pathaks.”